The Hennepin United Methodist Church Choir and Bells will sponsor a Cookie and Candy Walk from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church located at 421 E. Court St.

Homemade cookies will be $7 per pound and handmade candies for sale include toffee, nougat, assorted chocolates, caramels and turtles. Candy prices will vary.

For pre-orders, call 815-925-7319.