Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter greets State Regent during November metting

At Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter’s November meeting, members welcomed State Regent Debra Coe and recognized Native American Heritage Month.

Atop the windy site of Chief Senachwine’s grave, members held a recognition ceremony and placed the chapter’s wreath. The wreath uses symbolic native materials including grapevine, wheat, feathers and red/white/blue ribbons representing the patriotism of NSDAR.

Member Nancy Gillfillan honored the Chief’s Pottawatami tribe by performing on a Native American wooden flute. A poem “Chief Senachwine’s Grave” by John Howard Bryant, brother of poet William Cullen Bryant, was recited and the Indian version of the Lord’s Prayer closed the ceremony.

Joining other members at the Henry library meeting location, Coe and the group enjoyed a sandwich luncheon including Native American foods. Elk and beef pemmican with added blueberries and cranberries as well as yellow and blue corn flour “crackers” were served.

The tables were decorated with deer antlers, corn, and wooden flutes, and a large table of Native American books, beads, and other Indian objects was on display.

During the business meeting, led by Chapter Regent Sharon Bittner, information was shared on the two Native American schools supported by NSDAR: Bacone College in Oklahoma and Chemawa Indian School in Oregon.

State Regent Coe presented the chapter program, “My Grandmother’s DAR,” sharing thoughts of the past and looking forward to the future.

NSDAR has approximately 190,000 members in the U.S. and overseas. Its objects are education, historic preservation and patriotism.