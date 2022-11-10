Open House for retiring Sheriff Kevin Doyle to be Dec. 3

An open house to celebrate the retiring of Putnam County Sheriff Kevin Doyle will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Spring Valley Boat Club, located at 13862 Route 89 in Granville.

Doyle was elected Putnam County Sheriff in 1998 and served six terms as sheriff and 29 years in law enforcement. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in social justice from Sangamon State University, he began his career as a deputy for the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Doyle has served on multiple boards and organizations throughout his career and has held the position of chairman of the 911 Emergency Telephone System Board since 2000 and as 2022 President of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

He has served on the Executive Board for the ISA since 2015 and for 10 years as the Chairman of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Training Committee.

Doyle has also served as Vice President of the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, CFO for the Illinois Valley Crime Prevention Commission and the Executive Board for Freedom House. He was also the 2008 recipient of the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Individual Achievement.