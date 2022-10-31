University of Illinois Extension to host 2022 officer training on Nov. 19

The University of Illinois Extension 4-H invites all elected community club officers and interested members in Bureau, La Salle, Putnam and Marshall counties to attend its 2022 Officer Training from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Illinois Valley Community College, CTC 125.

Those in attendance will join 4-H staff and learn how to use the officer role, build their club and become a better leader.

All participants will have an opportunity to meet new friends, network with members in other counties, explore officer roles and win prizes.

To register for the event, visit go.illinois.edu/2022officer by Nov. 14. Officer roles include president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, recreational leader, reporter and more.