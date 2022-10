The Sacred Heart Holy Name is taking phone orders for their famous homemade sausage. Orders will be taken through Nov. 7 by calling Bob Ossola at 815-993-6118 or Doug Ossola at 815-339-2631.

Orders can be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, located at 311 Hennepin St. in Granville.