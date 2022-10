The Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter will hold its monthly meeting at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Henry Public Library, 702 Front St.

The chapter will be visited by State Regent Debra Coe, who will present her program “My Grandmother’s DAR.”

A light lunch will be served and the members will note November as Native American Month. A visit to the grave of Chief Senachwine has been arranged for Coe, preceding the meeting.