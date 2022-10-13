Photos: Former Spring Valley Mayor, Walt Marini, participates in Honor Flight

Last week, former Mayor of Spring Valley, Walt Marini took part in a trip that he will not soon forget, when he departed from Illinois for Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight was part of the nationally recognized Honor Flight Network which works together to honor the nation’s veterans with an all-expense paid trip to the memorials in Washington D.C.

These trips give veterans a chance to share a unique opportunity with other veterans, remember friends and comrades as well as share their stories and experiences with one another.

Marini served in the United States Army from 1964-1967 and what able to take part in the flight through a connection through a family member of a close friend.

Marini and the other veterans on the trip were able to visit many memorials and monuments in the nation’s capital including the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Korean War Memorial, World War II Memorial and many more. (Photo provided by Walt Marini)

The group was also able to witness the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

This trip was years in the making as the original one had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“It was terrific,” Marini said. “I think the best part of it for my was when we landed Dulles (Airport), they had what they said was three schools with all of their kids lined up as we walked through. They were all thanking us for our service and handing us cards and posters that they had made.”

To Marini’s surprise the sounds of support from their arrival were also echoed when they returned to the Quad Cities International Airport as around 500 people welcomed them home.

“They greeted us and shook our hands and thanked us for our service,” Marini said. “There were several that were in full uniform as well. There was a corridor that they made with flags on both sides that we walked through.”

Marini added that upon their return their was also a man playing the bagpipes at the airport as well.

“Both of them were really touching,” Marini said. “To see that there’s still a lot of patriots out there was great.”

