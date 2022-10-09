October 09, 2022
Putnam County installs ballot drop box in Hennepin

Box located in the lobby of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

The drop box has been installed in the lobby of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department located at 120 N Fourth St. in Hennepin. (Photo provided by Tina Dolder)

Putnam County has installed a secured drop box for the collection of vote by mail ballots prior to the Nov. 8 election.

This location is available for residents that have requested a vote by mail ballot and would like to hand deliver it to a secure location.

For any questions regarding the mail in ballot drop box or the upcoming election, contact Elections Authority for Putnam County, Tina Dolder at 815-925-7129.