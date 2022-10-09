Putnam County installs ballot drop box in Hennepin

Putnam County has installed a secured drop box for the collection of vote by mail ballots prior to the Nov. 8 election.

The drop box has been installed in the lobby of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department located at 120 N Fourth St. in Hennepin.

This location is available for residents that have requested a vote by mail ballot and would like to hand deliver it to a secure location.

For any questions regarding the mail in ballot drop box or the upcoming election, contact Elections Authority for Putnam County, Tina Dolder at 815-925-7129.