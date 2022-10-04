Henry Presbyterian Church to host two community events

The Henry United Presbyterian Church will be hosting two upcoming events that are free and open to the public.

The first event will be an informative program to raise awareness for important issues related to estate planning. The program will be presented by Ryan Anderson.

Estate planning is more than just money and will, but a way of protecting loved ones when they are most vulnerable.

This event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

The second event will be a Huntley Brown Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the church.

Brown has played all over the world including Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Concerts and with the Billy Graham Association.

He grew up in a Christian home in Jamaica and learned how to play piano mostly by imitating his brothers and listening to recordings.

He found his way to the U.S. where he attended Judson University at Elgin and Northern Illinois University.

For information on Brown or the concert, visit huntleybrown.org.