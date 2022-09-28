Putnam County libraries announce October activity schedule

Putnam County libraries have announced its October activity schedule for the following locations.

All district locations will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, for Columbus Day.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

The bad art craft of the month will be mini neon pumpkin monsters. Pick up is during library hours.

Ballet Folklorico De Colores event will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Walter Durlet Boyle Park.

Cricut MakerSpace will be held all day on Thursday, Oct. 13, and Friday, Oct. 14. Crafty adults are welcome to this all day event. This month’s craft is Halloween Luminary Jars. Call ahead to reserve a space.

Incredible Bats event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sharon and Dan Peterson will have a variety of animals, fruit bats, sugar gliders, hedgehogs and more.

Family movie night will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27; pizza and snacks included.

Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

October Make and Take craft will be available all month long. This month’s craft is Magic Tree House: Mummies in the Morning and Mummy Craft.

Fall Family Day will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hopkins park. The library is partnering with Putnam County Rotary as families with kids in pre-k through age 8 are welcome to attend.

Painting Parties and Crafts with Luct will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Event is limited to 10 people. Call to RSVP.

What’s New in the Kitchen event will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Susan Glassman will be discussing information on using air fryers, spiralizers, high-speed blenders and electric pressure cookers.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. They will answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults.

Creepy Pair of Underwear will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Movie and snacks provided

Granville story hour will be at 1 p.m. every Wednesday in October. The event will feature stories and activities.

Book discussion group will meet the second and fourth Monday of every month at 1 p.m. There is no assigned book to read and the event is group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be held the first Saturday of the month during library hours. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Story hour will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Book will be Creepy Pair of Underwear

Mason Jar Lamp Craft will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4

Origami Assortment of Magic event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Glow in the dark painting pumpkins will be held during library hours on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Bad Art Craft, mini neon pumpkin monsters, will be offered throughout the month. This craft is available to go and can be picked up during library hours.

Make and eat caramel apple dippers will be available at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

M/P Extension office Ag in the Classroom: Seasons of Leaves event will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12

Origami Assortment of Magic event will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

A World Gone Bad: World War I event will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Historian Jim Gibbons will take visitors through the first of two of the most catastrophic wars in our nation’s history.