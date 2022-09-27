Granville Cruise Committee presents $4K donation to Putnam County VFW

The members of the Putnam County VFW received a check from the Granville Cruise Committee for $4,000, courtesy of this year’s event.

The success of this event was made possible with the support from all of the committee helpers and the village of Granville, along with the owners of more than 150 classic vehicles that participated in this year’s cruise-in.

The committee also thanked the community businesses for their donations and the crowd of local supporters that enjoyed the annual celebration that make this donation possible.

Special thanks also was presented to local Veterans who assist the committee every year with the presentation of the flag. The committee is looking forward to next year’s event.

This donation will allow the Putnam County VFW to continue with its core mission of veterans helping veterans. Locally, that means performing final salutes of a firing squad for veterans funerals, supplying some basic needs to veterans at the La Salle Veterans Home and promoting Americanism in local schools and community.

Eligible veterans can join the Putnam County VFW by contacting Gary Bruno at 815-339-6999 or any other member.