12 St. Bede students recognized by College Board National Recognition Program

11 St. Bede Academy seniors and one junior have been selected out of 32,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s Nation Recognition Programs for underrepresented students.

The students receiving recognition include Anna Lopez, Gavin Sandoval, Gianna Grivetti, Isabella Villalobos, Johnathon Hackney, Kristal De La Torre, Kylie Cofoid, Landon Jackson, Lea Asani, Lilylu Rauh-Fernandez, Madelyn Torrance and junior Daliayah Farris.

These students were selected for this recognition as a result of their high academic achievement and scores on the PSAT-NMSQT and because they also qualify as a member of one or more underrepresented groups such as African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Lopez attended Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle and is the daughter of Rudy and Carrie Lopez.

Sandoval attended Wallace Grade School in Ottawa and is the son of Guillermo and Jeanette Sandoval.

Grivetti attended Peru Catholic Grade School and is the daughter of Jim and Stephanie Grivetti.

Villalobos attended Holy Cross Grade School in Mendota and is the daughter of Ernesto and Linda Villalobos.

Hackney attended Holy Family Grade School in Oglesby and is the son of Daniel and Nicole Hackney.

De La Torre attended Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle and is the daughter of Esmeralda Avila and Jose De La Torre.

Cofoid attended Peru Parkside School and is the daughter of Scott Rynke and Mandi Cofoid.

Jackson attended Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle and is the son of Laura and Richard Bortz.

Asani attended Oglesby Washington School and is the daughter of Shyhrete Asani and Selim Asani.

Rauh-Fernandez attended Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle and is the daughter of Elizabeth Rauh.

Torrance attended Putnam County Junior High and is the daughter of Dean and Theresa Torrance.

Farris attended Holy Family Grade School in Oglesby and is the daughter of Samantha Sarosinski.

“Our students dedicate themselves to excellence and it is evident in their performance on this national exam as well as in their everyday studies,” St. Bede Academy Principal, Nick McLaughlin said. “This is an outstanding and well-deserved accomplishment for these twelve students. We are very proud of them and look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”