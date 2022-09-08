La Salle County Farm Bureau’s Prep, Freeze and Cook Fundraiser orders due Sept. 23

The La Salle County Farm Bureau Prep, Freeze and Cook Fundraiser will allow the public to support the foundation and purchase 10 pre packaged freezer meals. Orders for the fundraiser are due by Friday, Sept. 23.

The fundraiser includes two options with the first serving 4 to 5 people per meal at the cost of $181.80 and the second serving 2 people at the cost of $90.90.

The 10 meals will be meat lover’s breakfast casserole, ham and potato corn chowder soup, pineapple salsa pork roast, lemon chicken and broccoli, bacon cheddar meatloaf, cheesy chicken sour cream enchilada casserole, pirate chicken, cheeseburger soup, pork ragout and cranberry meatballs.

The meals are prepared locally at one of the Prep, Freeze and Cook locations in central Illinois using fresh ingredients.

The orders will be available for drive-through pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the La Salle County Farm Bureau, located at 4201 Columbus St. in Ottawa.

Meals can be paid for with a check made out to the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation or by credit card by calling the office at 815-433-0371.