IDNR to conduct public informational meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease in Oglesby

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a series of public meetings throughout northern Illinois to provide updated information about Chronic Wasting Disease, its effect on future deer populations and its efforts to control the disease.

IDNR staff will be available to answer questions about the disease, commonly referred to as CWD. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are invited to attend.

CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that threatens the long term health of white tailed deer in Illinois.

Since it was first documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 19 counties including Boone, Carrol, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago.

A meeting and 45-minute presentation with discussion will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center at 2668 E. 873 Rd. in Oglesby.

Other meetings will take place in Thomson, Pontiac, Wilmington and Stockton.

For more information about the meetings of about CWD, contact Wildlife Disease Program Manager Chris Jacques at 773-636-0819 or at chris.jacques@illinois.gov.