5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: BBQ-N-Blues, Homestead and tons of live music for all to enjoy

1 - Get your fill of food and live music in La Salle with weekend with the BBQ-N-Blues event on Friday. The event’s schedule features performances by Demolition Men, The Ivy Ford Band, Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama and Steve Cerqua & Crossroads. Also don’t forget to check out some of BBQ from local vendors such as 9th Street Pub, The Taylored Plate, The Dog House, Lil’ MAD Cafe, Bellas Pizza, Haze Smokehouse and La Salle VFW. Drink vendors at the event will feature domestic beer and seltzers as well as signature cocktails from Star Union Spirits and wine from August Hill Winery. The event begins at 4 p.m. Friday in downtown La Salle.

2 - Following Friday’s events, downtown in La Salle will then play host to the Jazz’n the Street event beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. This event will feature win tasting, craft beer and cocktails in the beverage tent with food vendors such as 9th Street Pub, The Taylored Plate and much more. Music on Saturday will include The United States Air Force “Harmony in Blue” Ensemble, Jack V. Miuccio, Soul 2 the Bone and Ben & Kate. The event will end with a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m.

A large crowd attended the 14th annual Jazz'N the Street in downtown La Salle on Saturday. Event organizers from La Salle Business Association including Bart Hartauer and Leah Inman said Friday's BBQ-n-Blues crowd was the largest ever for the annual events on back-to-back nights, and perfect weather this year - as well as the growing reputation of the festival - was drawing similar-sized crowd Saturday night. (Shaw Media)

3 - The 51st Annual Bureau County Homestead Festival will begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in Princeton. The event opens with a Dancing Queen: Abba Salute at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Weekend events feature live music performances, a 5K race, a parade, ice cream social, bags tournament, car show, flea market and much more. For a complete list of Homestead Festival events, visit https://www.homesteadfestival.com/.

Members of the Princeton High School cheerleading squad march in the 50th annual Homestead Festival Parade in Princeton on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (BCR Photo/Mike Vaughn)

4 - The Sandwich Fair will take place from Thursday through Sunday and features a wide range of activities. The event’s schedule includes a Trace Adkins concert on Friday, NTPA Truck Pulls on Saturday and a demolition derby on Sunday. Each day of the event will feature live music, farm zoo, fair food, exhibits and much more. For a complete list of Sandwich Fair events, visit https://www.sandwichfair.com/.

5 - Illinois Valley Animal rescue will hold its 4th Annual Dog Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Baker Lake in Peru. Participants are encouraged to visit the park with their four-legged friend and shop by the vendor area and grab lunch from one of the food trucks in attendance. Proceeds from the event will go toward stocking IVAR shelves for the upcoming winter.