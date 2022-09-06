Habitat ReStore-Peru to host free furniture refinishing classes starting Sept. 8

Habitat ReStore-Peru, located at 1011 Shooting Park Road, will be hosting free furniture refinishing classes throughout the month of September.

The classes will teach furniture selection and restoration techniques taught by expert furniture restoration specialist, Steve Esme. Esme has restored thousands of pieces of furniture using many different techniques.

The first class will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, and will run every Thursday in September. The classes are open to the public.

The public is also invited to participate in Habitat ReStore-Peru’s special RePurpose for a Reason program. This program allows participants to purchase anything from the store for $70, take it home to refinish or repurpose and then return it to the store as a donation for the program.

For questions about the classes, contact Habitat ReStore-Peru’s Jessica Brayfield at 815-434-2041 during regular business hours.