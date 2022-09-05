Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus collected in La Salle County

The La Salle County Health Department has received confirmation of mosquitoes in La Salle County carrying the West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were collected in Grand Ridge on Aug. 31 and confirmatory tests revealed the first West Nile Virus activity in the county in 2022.

“This is the time of year we expect to see West Nile Virus activity increase,” Director of Environmental Health Jennifer Osborn said. “Mosquitoes will remain active until the first hard frost, so it is important that everyone take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry.”

The West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of culex mosquitoes, commonly known as a house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. The La Salle County Health Department states that four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis or death can occur. Individuals older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for severe illness from West Nile Virus.

Monitoring for the virus includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays and robins; as well as testing humans with West Nile Virus-like symptoms.

More information and a complete list of West Nile Virus statistics for La Salle County are available on the health department’s website at www.lasallecountyil.gov.