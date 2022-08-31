35 members of Marshall-Putnam 4-H program participated in Illinois State Fair

Thirty-five members of the Marshall-Putnam 4-H program participated at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 13. State Fair delegates were chosen at the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show in July.

Every delegate received a participation ribbon in honor of their achievement at the fair. Medals were awarded to a Champion, Reserve and Inspired in each class.

The Inspired award was given at the judges’ discretion for work they wished to highlight or acknowledge.

The Marshall-Putnam county winners are as follows:

Champion Award:

Jackson Knisley, Henry Guys & Gals: Commercial/Promotional Video

Benjamin Meachum, Saratoga Leadaways: Video Innovation Class

Abbie Stanbary, Saratoga Leadaways: My Financial Future

Kendra Story, PC Progressors: Visual Arts: Nature

Reserve Award:

Lillian Lindstrom, Saratoga Leadaways: Model Rocketry

Samantha Nauman, Henry Guys & Gals: Sports Nutrition

Inspire Award:

Isabella Gaspardo, Henry Guys & Gals: 4-H Cooking 401-French Bread

Phoebe Kammer, Lostant Leaders: Design Decisions

Elisabeth Knuckey, Henry Guys & Gals: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Brady Palm, Bennington Go-Getters: Weather and Climate

Kiryn Schaer, Steuben Rangers: Civic Engagement

Participant Award:

Grace Anderson, Henry Guys & Gals: Photography

Cadence Breckenridge, Lostant Leaders: Woodworking

Lilly Breckenridge, Lostant Leaders: Creative Writing

Ryan Carlson, Henry Guys & Gals: Model Rocketry

Mackenzie Foster, Bennington Go-Getters: Tractor

Emma Kay Gaspardo, Henry Guys & Gals: 4-H Cooking 201-Nut Bread

Bella Hall, Saratoga Leadaways: Creative Writing

Piper Kammer, Lostant Leaders: Photography

Isabella Knuckey, Henry Guy & Gals: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Waylon Lindstrom, Saratoga Leadaways: Open Source Computer Science

Alexis Matter, L-W Achievers: Photography

Anna McGlasson, Steuben Rangers: Visual Arts-Paper

Jack McGlasson, Steuben Rangers: Tractor

Hayden Meachum, Saratoga Leadaways: Computer Generated Art

Grace Miles, Bennington Go-Getters: 4-H Cooking 101-Cereal Bars

Bridget Moodie, Steuben Rangers: Passport to the World

Cassidy Palm, Bennington Go-Getters: 4-H Cooking 401-Focaccia Bread

Lucas Palm, Bennington Go-Getters: Woodworking

Kaitlyn Schaer, Steuben Rangers: Family Heritage

Myles Stange, L-W Achievers: Corn

Joseph Vinyard, Bell Plain Hustlers: Heritage Arts

Christina Wier, Steuben Rangers: 4-H Cooking 401-Sponge Cake

Wesley Willoughby, PC Progressors: Sportsfishing