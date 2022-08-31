35 members of Marshall-Putnam 4-H program participated in Illinois State Fair

Thirty-five members of the Marshall-Putnam 4-H program participated at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 13. State Fair delegates were chosen at the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show in July.
Every delegate received a participation ribbon in honor of their achievement at the fair. Medals were awarded to a Champion, Reserve and Inspired in each class.
The Inspired award was given at the judges’ discretion for work they wished to highlight or acknowledge.
The Marshall-Putnam county winners are as follows:
Champion Award:
Jackson Knisley, Henry Guys & Gals: Commercial/Promotional Video
Benjamin Meachum, Saratoga Leadaways: Video Innovation Class
Abbie Stanbary, Saratoga Leadaways: My Financial Future
Kendra Story, PC Progressors: Visual Arts: Nature
Reserve Award:
Lillian Lindstrom, Saratoga Leadaways: Model Rocketry
Samantha Nauman, Henry Guys & Gals: Sports Nutrition
Inspire Award:
Isabella Gaspardo, Henry Guys & Gals: 4-H Cooking 401-French Bread
Phoebe Kammer, Lostant Leaders: Design Decisions
Elisabeth Knuckey, Henry Guys & Gals: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment
Brady Palm, Bennington Go-Getters: Weather and Climate
Kiryn Schaer, Steuben Rangers: Civic Engagement
Participant Award:
Grace Anderson, Henry Guys & Gals: Photography
Cadence Breckenridge, Lostant Leaders: Woodworking
Lilly Breckenridge, Lostant Leaders: Creative Writing
Ryan Carlson, Henry Guys & Gals: Model Rocketry
Mackenzie Foster, Bennington Go-Getters: Tractor
Emma Kay Gaspardo, Henry Guys & Gals: 4-H Cooking 201-Nut Bread
Bella Hall, Saratoga Leadaways: Creative Writing
Piper Kammer, Lostant Leaders: Photography
Isabella Knuckey, Henry Guy & Gals: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment
Waylon Lindstrom, Saratoga Leadaways: Open Source Computer Science
Alexis Matter, L-W Achievers: Photography
Anna McGlasson, Steuben Rangers: Visual Arts-Paper
Jack McGlasson, Steuben Rangers: Tractor
Hayden Meachum, Saratoga Leadaways: Computer Generated Art
Grace Miles, Bennington Go-Getters: 4-H Cooking 101-Cereal Bars
Bridget Moodie, Steuben Rangers: Passport to the World
Cassidy Palm, Bennington Go-Getters: 4-H Cooking 401-Focaccia Bread
Lucas Palm, Bennington Go-Getters: Woodworking
Kaitlyn Schaer, Steuben Rangers: Family Heritage
Myles Stange, L-W Achievers: Corn
Joseph Vinyard, Bell Plain Hustlers: Heritage Arts
Christina Wier, Steuben Rangers: 4-H Cooking 401-Sponge Cake
Wesley Willoughby, PC Progressors: Sportsfishing