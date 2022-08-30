Putnam County libraries announce September activity schedule

Putnam County libraries have announced its September activity schedule for the following locations.

All district libraries will be hiding golden tickets in select books to celebrate national library card sign-up month. Those who find the tickets will receive a prize.

All district locations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

The bad art craft of the month will be scarecrow mason jars and is a craft to go project. Pick up is during library hours.

Cricut MakerSpace will be held all day on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9. Crafty adults are welcome to this all day event. This month’s craft is infusible ink coasters. Call ahead to reserve a space.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be there from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 15 to answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

Storytelling workshop will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Megan Baznik of the Putnam County Historical Society Meeting House will do a workshop on how to tell stories. Audience will be given 5-10 minutes to share stories on agriculture, military, childhood history or fiction.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Bob Steele will be discussing D.T. Suzuki bringing Buddhism to the U.S. when he lived 10 years in La Salle at the Carus mansion.

Family movie night will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept 22; pizza and snacks included.

Barn Quilt Art on Canvas event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. All ages are welcome to try barn quilt art on canvas at the library.

Homework helper will be available to students at the library during open hours.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

September Make and Take craft will be available all month long. This month’s craft is dog man flip-o-rama.

An E-waste recycling event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3. Drop your waste off in the garage at the back of the library. No TVs allowed.

Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Bucky Hulker will be presenting This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 10.

Granville story hour will be at 1 p.m. every Wednesday in September. The event will feature stories and activities.

Book discussion group will meet the second and fourth Monday of every month at 1 p.m. There is no assigned book to read and the event is group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be held the first Saturday of the month during library hours. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

The Boy in the Fan book signing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Bob Cmolik from Henry will be at the library to discuss his book and do a book signing.

Story hour will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Make and Take craft of sensory bottles and bags will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

M/P Farm Bureau: Apples program will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

Make and East caramel apple dippers will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Bad Art Craft, scarecrow mason jars, will be offered throughout the month. This craft is available to go and can be picked up during library hours.

Tie dye tile coasters craft will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Moon sand craft event will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Family Movie Night will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

Homework helper will be available to students during library hours.

Standard, 128 First St.

The Life of Frank Capra event will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Jim Gibbons will be speaking on the man who rose to fame in the 1930s and 1940s and became one of America’s most influential directors, producers and writers of the time.