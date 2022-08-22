Two injured in four-vehicle crash at U.S. 6 and St. Bede Lane

A four-vehicle crash at the corner of U.S. 6 and St. Bede Lane sent two people to local hospitals Monday afternoon, but the injuries were not believe to be life-threatening.

First responders were dispatched at 4:19 p.m. to the side of the intersection that falls within Spring Valley’s jurisdiction. Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said late Monday afternoon that investigators still were collecting statements and had yet to determine a preliminary cause.

Traffic was briefly diverted onto Meridian Road (the Dalzell blacktop) to the north until the scene was cleared, and traffic was restored around 4:30 p.m.

Peru police, fire and EMS responded to the scene along with Spring Valley 10-33 Ambulance, Curran said.

