Heartland Bank announces Zearing Scholarship recipients

Heartland Bank and Trust Company has announced the 2022 recipients of the Delyte K. and Robert I. Zearing Scholarship of Jasmine Valdez, Katelyn Pullam and Reese McDonald.

Valdez plans to focus on business studies while Pullam and McDonald have not yet determined their majors. All three recipients attended Hall High School in Spring Valley.

The Delyte K. and Robert I. Zearing Scholarship was established in 1991 through a trust that was to be held by Heartland Bank and Trust in Princeton.

The purpose of the trust was to maintain a perpetual education fund to be used for scholarships for selected students from Bureau County to attend the University of Illinois.

The scholarships are awarded by a selection committee and administered by a trust officer at Heartland and the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark Counties.