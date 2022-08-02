Spring Valley receives $15,000 Community Center donation from Walmart Distribution

Spring Valley hosted the city’s National Night Out celebration Tuesday with family-friendly activities, bounce houses and, of course, Walmart Distribution presenting a $15,000 donation to the city to help fund its community center project.

Spring Valley officials said the city is working hard to improve its downtown area including adding a community center that welcomes all residents to come together and for one another.

This donation will go toward the plans for the center as Spring Valley hopes to see other local businesses and citizens come together to assist the city with the project’s fundraising efforts.

Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson said Spring Valley has also initiated a grant request in attempts to raise funds for the project alongside donations from interested organizations and individuals.

“Due to the generosity of Walmart, we are able to kick off our campaign to generate funding for this community center,” Malooley Thompson said. “We thank them very much for their donation of $15,000.”

For Walmart Distribution the decision to help support this project and the community it calls home was a simple one, according to Assistant General Manager Nick Guerrini.

“This is a pretty big deal for Spring Valley,” Guerrini said. “There’s quite a few of us that grew up here and have worked there. To give back to the community and to have programs for the kids in the community, where our own kids are growing up, it’s pretty important for us to do.”

Spring Valley’s plan for the community center is multifaceted, according to Malooley Thompson.

The location would look to host community events for the public to attend, offer youth activities and programs and also provide a space for adults to gather.

Other plans for the project could include fitness classes for adults and children as well as programs on the importance of nutrition and wellness.

The community center also would like to have the ability to offer cooking classes, art, music, yoga and dance opportunities to all those who are interested.

“We feel having a positive environment available for people to feel a bond to their community is essential to the continued growth and success of Spring Valley,” Malooley Thompson added.

While the city is awaiting confirmation on the grant it has applied for, it is excited to kick off its fundraising campaign to hopefully create a space residents and visitors can be proud of for years to come.