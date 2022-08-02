Marshall-Putnam SWCD to offer conservation camp in a box

Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District is set to offer participants a conservation camp in a box. The office has built the box in hopes to help the end of summer pass a bit better.

The boxes’ activities are geared toward the ages of six to 11, but also hopes to offer fun for the whole family.

Those interested in receiving a box are encouraged to call the SWCD office at 309-362-3913 ext. 3 or the extension office at 309-364-2356 to reserve a box.

One box is offered per family and are available on a first come first serve basis.