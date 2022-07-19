Granville man found dead under a lawn tractor

A Granville man was found dead after being discovered under a lawn tractor at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported dispatchers received a 911 call from a residence on West Bottom Road in rural Granville.

The caller reported a man had been discovered under a lawn tractor. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County EMS and Granville Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Putnam County death investigator was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

He was identified as Neil L. Hammerich, 67. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.