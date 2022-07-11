Standing at the highest points in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Most residents think nothing about the highest natural points in our area.

Interestingly, La Salle and Bureau County’s tallest natural points measure a few feet higher than a standard tape measure in their reach against each other. They also share something in common, they are both surrounded by turbines and wind farms. The highest points would be indistinguishable to the naked eye.

At 955 feet above sea level, Bureau County’s highest point can be found in Indiantown Township. About 4.5 miles southwest of Tiskilwa. The ridge can be seen along the intersection of County Road 700 North and 1550 East St. The high point is located about a half mile south of that intersection.

In La Salle County, the tallest point is 920 feet above sea level and is located in Mendota Township about 6.5 miles northeast of the town of Mendota. The high point can be spotted on the west side of the road about half way between North 47th and 48th Roads along East Fourth Road. Looking south on a clear day, you can see how the river valley dips into the faint landscape.

In Putnam County, the highest point is 753 feet and it can be found near the unincorporated community of Mount Palatine (population 55) about 5.5 miles southeast of Standard. The high point is located just to the north of the intersection of 600 North Road and State Street.

The tallest point in Illinois is Charles Mound at 1,235 feet Jo Daviess County. The lowest highest point is located at the very southern tip of the state in Pulaski County at 520 feet.

Take a road trip and see the high points for yourself. You just might find a new hobby standing on the tallest point of your county.