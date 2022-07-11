Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter announces membership drive

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is kicking off its summer Membership Drive by sharing information to help women find out if they have a revolutionary patriot in their family.

Those looking for more information on the organization are asked to go to www.dar.org and click on “Membership.” There you will find helpful instructions, advice on finding your lineage and a Prospective Member Information Request Form.

Another option is to call 202-879-3224 for more information on joining this service-minded organization.

As members of DAR, they continue the group’s 130-year legacy by actively promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Assistance in tracing your line is available through DAR volunteers.

The organization defines patriots as not only soldiers and seamen but anyone who gave assistance to the cause of freedom. Some Patriots pledged an oath of loyalty, others donated supplies.

The Chief Senachwine Chapter has a member who has traced her line from three Quakers. One served as a town official and two others gave service by donating beef and a blanket to American forces.

DAR has nearly 190,000 members in nearly 3,000 chapters worldwide, including 14 foreign countries and one territory. Since its founding in 1890, DAR has admitted more than one million members.

Local chapters serve in their local communities as well as lending support to state and national projects.

The Chief Senachwine Chapter has honored students from three area high schools via its Good Citizens Program; has recognized community service by the Perdew Association, the Henry Events Committee and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Thornton for their U.S. Flag Project at Stoner Park; supported Honor Flight trips to Washington, D.C. by veterans; cleaned and rededicated gravestones of notables at the Henry Cemetery; donated to local food pantries and to Freedom House; and promoted literacy and conservation among other activities.