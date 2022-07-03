Blood drive set July 12 at St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley

St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley will host a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at 600 E. First St., inside the presentation room.

To donate, contact Carolynn Freed at 815-780-3387 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4099 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least age 17 (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before May 17 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour.

Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton and St. Margaret’s Health in Spring Valley and Peru.