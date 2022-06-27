Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers Association to sponsor Aug. 16 summer excursion

The Marshall-Putnam Retired Teachers Association will be sponsoring a summer excursion Aug. 16, to the Isabel Bloom Pottery Studio in Davenport, Iowa.

This trip is open to the public. The itinerary also includes a stop at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport that was opened in 1885. Lunch (on your own) is scheduled at the Machine Shed in Davenport.

The charter bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry and will return about at 5:30 p.m. The cost for this trip is $40.

Contact Cheryl Randolph at 309-463-2415 or Clrandolph@hotmail.com to reserve your reservation by July 8 or for more information.