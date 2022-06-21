Putnam County Community Church to host vacation bible school from August 1-4

The Putnam County Community Church in Granville will be hosting Vacation Bible School “Big Splash” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-4 at 415 E Hopkins St.

This year’s theme will be a pool party with outdoor activities, crafts, snacks, music and a grand finale night complete with bounce houses and waterslides.

Ages pre-K through fifth grade are welcome to attend and can register for this free event to guarantee a shirt for the student.

Registration can be completed on the church’s Facebook page or by texting Carina at 815-303-3342 for a form link or a mailed copy.