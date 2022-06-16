Marshall-Putnam Fair to hold Senior’s day on July 14 in the Hunt Building

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will offer a Senior Day that will include free admission, refreshments and music from the Henry Torpedo Boys from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday July 14 in the Hunt Building.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. where seniors will be greeted by local officials and Rotary Club members of the two Counties.

Retired Marshall-Putnam Judges Mike McCuskey and Scott Shore will emcee the event, with many donated door prizes for those over 65 and a guest appearance of the Fair Royalty.

The Henry Torpedo Boys includes Terry Feldott on banjo, and guitar, Rich Selquist on dobro, Dave “Barney” Erickson on mandolin, fiddle, and guitar; Tom Bogner on bass, Todd Witek on guitar, and with all pitching in on vocals.

The group treats audiences to a mixture of bluegrass, new grass and a little bit of country. Bogner says the group is looking forward to performing for seniors and is hoping for a record turnout.

Seniors in Bureau and Putnam Counties needing transportation to the fairgrounds may call BPART at (877) 874-8813 or Marshall-Stark Transportation at 309-364-2287 as soon as possible to be added to the transportation schedule.

The Putnam County Community Center will also help coordinate transportation to the fairgrounds.