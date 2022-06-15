Youth 4-Hers compete in annual Summer Sizzle Shoot

Illinois 4-H members showed a steady hand as they competed for top honors in the annual Summer Sizzle Shoot on June 4 at the Chillicothe Sportsman’s Club.

Nearly 75 youth from nine counties participated in the Illinois 4-H shooting sports contest, organized by 4-H volunteers in La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties.

“These young people continue to practice and build their shooting sports skill as they also learn to cooperate and work together,” said Anne Scheel, University of Illinois Extension 4-H program coordinator for Marshall-Putnam counties. “Shooting sports teaches patience, resiliency, focus and determination.”

Youth interested in joining the 4-H program may contact Scheel at 309-364-2356.

Three age divisions separated the youth who competed in air rifle, .22 rifle, shotgun and archery.

Air rifle

Winners in the junior air rifle division include Colton Nuske, first; Charlotte Wilson, second; Logan Wilhelms, third; Eoin Rickey, fourth; and Korra Wilson, fifth. The top five finishers were all from La Salle County 4-H.

Two Dekalb County 4-H members finished at the top of the intermediate air rifle division. Placing first was Carson Underwood; Madelynn Swanson finished second. Rounding out the top five were La Salle County youth: Lilliana Bernabei, third; Reagan Carlson, fourth; and Avery Sherman, fifth.

.22 Rifle

Logan Siegmann of Marshall-Putnam 4-H placed first in the junior .22 rifle division, followed by Colton Nuske of La Salle County in second.

In the intermediate division of .22 rifle, the winners include Kane Mosley of La Salle County, first; Juanita Haines of La Salle County, second; Eoban Rickey of La Salle County, third; Waylon Lindstrom of Marshall-Putnam Counties, fourth; and Reagan Carlson of La Salle County, fifth.

Christina Snook placed first in the senior .22 rifle division. She participates in La Salle County 4-H.

Shotgun

Henry Neri of La Salle County claimed first place in the junior shotgun division, followed by Kale Lindstrom of Marshall-Putnam County 4-H in second place and Easton Frank of Rock Island County in third.

Four La Salle County 4-H members were in the top five placings of the intermediate shotgun division. Those youth include Steven Hladvack, first; Madalynn O’Connell, second; Annika Michlik, fourth; and Brayden Wilson, fifth. Finishing third was Marshall-Putnam counties 4-H member Layne Whited.

In a close contest, Durham Switzer of Edgar County earned the top place in the senior shotgun contest. Other top finishers are Hunter Lane of La Salle County, second; Alexander Welch of Stark County, third; Hueston Wilson of La Salle County, fourth; and Julia Kruger of La Salle County, fifth.

Sighted Archery

In the sighted archery contest, Cullen Meyer of La Salle County claimed victory in the junior division. Additional winners include Bo Neri of La Salle County, second; Mario Bernabei of La Salle County, third; Caleb Fugman of DeKalb County, fourth; and Cooper Hattan of Marshall-Putnam counties, fifth.

CJ Richards, Stark County 4-H member, took first place in the intermediate sighted archery division. Other winners include Landon Sawin of La Salle County, second; Piper Bradbeck of La Salle County, third; Mitchell Tjaden of Marshall-Putnam counties, fourth; and Tate Sundberg of La Salle County, fifth.

In the senior division, Ian Sundberg took first place with the highest score of the day. Ian is a member in La Salle County. Additional winners include Sarah Daughtery of Marshall -Putnam counties, second; and Travis Broers of Montgomery County, third.

Non-Sighted Archery

Top junior archers using a non-sighted bow include Kaitlyn Schaer of Marshall-Putnam counties, first; Asher Fugman of DeKalb County, second; Lillian Lindstrom of Marshall-Putnam counties, third; Jacob Bangert of La Salle County, tied for fourth; David Horsley of Stark County, tied for fourth; and Preston Taylor of Ogle County, fifth.

Riggins Shafer of Stark County took a commanding lead in the intermediate non-sighted archery contest, followed by Kiryn Schaer of Marshall-Putnam counties, second; and Kendra Story Marshall-Putnam counties, third.