Ottawa fiber artist’s work featured at NCI ARTworks in Peru

NCI ARTworks will host the opening reception for fiber artist Jacqueline Hughes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Westclox building gallery space in Peru.

A member of the Ottawa Art League, Jacqueline Hughes, who is known in the fiber-artworld as Jacqueline JoAnn, has exhibited at various art shows and art events in Illinois and beyond. A number of her pieces recently received first place honors at the annual Town & Country Juried Art Show.

Hughes lives in Ottawa, where she creates works of art with fabrics, ribbons, laces and beads. Her work is strongly influenced by her grandmother’s quilt making and her mother’s painting and collage work.

“I love to add textures with hand embroidery,” Hughes said. “The colors of nature inspire me.”

Hughes’ work can be found on her Jacqueline JoAnn Facebook page and at various galleries throughout Illinois and in Kentucky.

The opening reception for her at Westclox, 408 Fifth St., Peru, is free and the public is welcome.

NCI ARTworks is a regional arts agency, a501(c)(3), non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and expanding the arts community in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties through artistic collaboration, educational outreach and art space development. Its mission also is to create venues that support public and private education, community events, economic development and cultural tourism. ARTworks’ vision is to foster communication between artists, arts organizations and arts educators. NCI ARTworks is located in the Westclox ARTworks Center in the west wing of the Westclox building in Peru. The organization is supported, in part, by the Illinois Arts Council Agency. For more information go to www.nciartworks.com.