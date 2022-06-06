Strong storm will move through Putnam, Bureau counties

A strong thunderstorm is expected to move through portions of southern Putnam and southern Bureau counties through 3 p.m. Monday.

At 2:17 p.m. doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McNabb, or 7 miles southeast of Hennepin, moving northeast at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Putnam and southern Bureau counties, including Putnam and Standard.

Rain showers will continue Monday afternoon area wide. Embedded thunderstorms are favored along the Interstate 80 corridor. Localized heavy downpours and lightning are the main hazards.