La Salle honors Trinity Catholic Academy state athletes, unveils commemorative signs

La Salle City Council paid tribute to some of the area’s top athletes during Tuesday’s meeting as aldermen invited the 2022 Trinity Catholic Academy Track and Field state qualifiers.

Friends and families of the 14 athletes were on-hand to receive the city’s recognition.

The Trinity Catholic Academy athletes honored include Lila Koehler, Paige Picco, Mackenzie Chamberlain, Kate Duncan, Sean Brayton, A.J. Hermes, Yannis Young, Jose DeLaTorre, Kelsey Fredrick, Savannah Bray, Maggie Arkins, Emerald DeLaTorre, Karmen Piano and Lilly Bosnich.

Many athletes medalled at state, including the seventh grade 4-by-200 meter team of Koehler, Picco Chamberlain and Duncan; Duncan in the high jump and Brayton in shot put, discuss, 100 meter dash and was a member of the 4-by-200 meter team with Hermes, Young and Jose DeLaTorre.

Hermes also medalled in the discus and Young competed in the hurdles. Frederick medalled in the high jump, Bray medalled in the shot put and the 4-by-200 meter eighth grade team of Arkins, Emerald DeLaTorre, Piano and Bosnich finished first in state.

Bosnich also medalled in the 100 meter and placed first in state in the 100 meter hurdles.

The school’s eight grade girls team placed second in Illinois as a team, four points behind the first-place team.

Trinity Coach and La Salle Finance Director Director John Duncan spoke to those in attendance to kick off the meeting.

“When we got back into town we were greeted with police and firemen who escorted us down St. Vincents Avenue around to Trinity,” Duncan said. “I’m proud of these kids for the way that they represented Trinity and the city of La Salle and it was great to come home to that kind of greeting.”

The La Salle City Council and the Illinois Department of Transportation plan to commemorate the achievement by placing two signs showcasing the 4-by-200 meter eighth grade relay team and Bosnich’s 100 meter hurdles first place state finishes.

The signs will be placed on Route 351 off of Interstate 80 on the north end and on U.S. 6 off of Interstate 39.

“Everyone who comes in and out of La Salle will know that this is home of some pretty decorated state athletes,” Duncan said.

Mayor Jeff Grove thanked the athletes and their families for coming and said they have done a great job setting an example for the younger athletes and have made their community proud.

“Great job, you guys really put in the work,” Grove said. “We’ll look forward to seeing what you guys do moving forward. The examples that you guys are setting for the younger athletes; you are their idols.”