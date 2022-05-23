Putnam County Interact Club and FFA dedicate tree and bench to former technology director

The Putnam County Interact Club and FFA planted a Green Mountain Sugar Maple and installed a memorial bench on the school’s campus to honor former Technology Director Dan Ramirez.

Ramirez was a beloved member of the Putnam County Community and served as the Technology Director for the school district from 2019-21. He passed away in October 2021.

The school states that Ramirez was known for his kind smile, willingness to help others and the ability to make everyone feel that their technology issue was top priority. They stated that he made people feel important and listened carefully.

Outside of the school, Ramirez was also a member of the Putnam County Rotary. The rotary is an organization that looks to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill.

According to Putnam County Rotarians, Ramirez was involved in many community service activities and enjoyed working with fellow Rotarians and valued the comradery.

PCHS students, staff, teachers, administration, school board members and members of the PC Rotary attended the dedication event.