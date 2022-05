Colton Blunier of Speer has been awarded both the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Scholarship and the MPFB Young Leaders Crops for College Scholarship.

Blunier will be attending Illinois Central College this fall, studying within the Diesel-Powered Equipment Technology Program. This is a two-year program and Blunier looks forward to a career as a diesel mechanic.

He is the son of Darin and Keri Blunier.