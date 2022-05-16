Applications for the Doug and Ella Stonier Education Trust Scholarship available through June 4

The I.F. Doug Stonier and Ella Stonier Educational Trust will award scholarships to college students for the 2022-23 school year.

To be eligible, students must have resided in Granville, Hennepin or Magnolia in Putnam County for a period of three years prior to the award of the scholarship.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of educational capability and financial need to students working toward a bachelor’s degree who are entering their third or fourth year of college.

Applications for a scholarship may be picked up at the Granville National Bank in Granville. Completed applications will be accepted no later than June 4.