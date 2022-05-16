May 16, 2022
Applications for the Doug and Ella Stonier Education Trust Scholarship available through June 4

THE “I.F. Doug Stonier & Ella Stonier Educational Trust” provides for awarding College Scholarships to a number of college students for the school year commencing in August. (Jen Heredia)

The I.F. Doug Stonier and Ella Stonier Educational Trust will award scholarships to college students for the 2022-23 school year.

To be eligible, students must have resided in Granville, Hennepin or Magnolia in Putnam County for a period of three years prior to the award of the scholarship.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of educational capability and financial need to students working toward a bachelor’s degree who are entering their third or fourth year of college.

Applications for a scholarship may be picked up at the Granville National Bank in Granville. Completed applications will be accepted no later than June 4.