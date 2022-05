Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski and the Peru City Council proclaimed the city will celebrate National Police Week May 15-21.

The city put up five banners honoring police donated by MCS Advertising in Peru, including one at the new Public Safety Building.

Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka and Patrolman Nick Biagioni attach the banner for National Police Week on Friday, May 13, 2022, outside the Peru Police Department. Five of the banners will be posted throughout Peru. Banners were donated by MCS Advertising in Peru. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Pyszka said there will be a cookout for each shift of the department at some time during the week.

Flags will be flown at half staff Sunday, May 15, to memorialize fallen officers.