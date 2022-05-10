Baker Lake in Peru hosts kid’s fishing expo

The 22nd annual kid’s free fishing expo is a go 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Baker Lake in Peru.

The event features free food, games with prizes, drinks and snacks, as well as a free beginning fishing “how-to” clinic for boys and girls 6 and older. Sessions will start every 15 minutes.

Bait will be provided. Free fishing literature, safety information from the Peru Police Department and door prizes will be handed out. Attendees will learn how to cast, tie a knot, bait a hook, tie a fly, identify their catch, clean a fish, among other activities. These tips will be provided by local fishermen.

A limited number of fishing poles will be available for loan. The event also will earn attendees a Boys Scouts of American merit badge.

Baker Lake is located in Peru on Airport Road, just north of Shooting Park Road and 0.5 miles south of Wenzel Road.

The event is sponsored by The Better Fishing Association of Northern Illinois, Illinois Department of Resources and the Peru Rescue Station, in associations with the cities of La Salle and Peru.

For more information, contact Mary Dudek at 815-220-3901 or Barry Welbers at 815-488-2034 or go to www.better-fishing-assoc.org