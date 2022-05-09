La Salle County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after La Salle hit-and-run crash with bicyclist

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a vehicle which fled from the scene of a crash with a bicyclist Sunday afternoon in La Salle.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle about 4:12 p.m. on Route 351 near A Street, the canal entrance south of La Salle.

Witnesses described the vehicle as being a large white SUV with a yellow temporary registration plate, the sheriff’s office said. The white SUV is believes to be missing its passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who see a vehicle matching this description should contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161, option 8.