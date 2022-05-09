May 09, 2022
La Salle County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after La Salle hit-and-run crash with bicyclist

Witnesses described the vehicle as white SUV with yellow temporary registration plates

La Salle County Sheriff's Office (Photo provided)

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a vehicle which fled from the scene of a crash with a bicyclist Sunday afternoon in La Salle.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle about 4:12 p.m. on Route 351 near A Street, the canal entrance south of La Salle.

Witnesses described the vehicle as being a large white SUV with a yellow temporary registration plate, the sheriff’s office said. The white SUV is believes to be missing its passenger side mirror as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who see a vehicle matching this description should contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161, option 8.