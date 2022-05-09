Hennepin Park District to offer Red Cross Swimming lessons

The Hennepin Park District will be offering three sessions of Red Cross Swimming Lessons this summer. Each session will be two weeks long and there will be six levels of swimming ability.

Level one is the beginning class and participants have to be five years old by Sept. 1 and at least 42 inches tall to join this class. The morning sessions will run for 40 minutes, Monday through Friday. The night session will run for 50 minutes, Monday through Thursday.

The first session will be held from 9 to 9:40 a.m., 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. and from 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. for all levels from June 20 through July 1.

The second session will be held from 9 to 9:40 a.m., 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. and from 10:40 to 11:20 a.m. for all levels from is July 11 through July 22.

The third session will be held from 5 to 5:50 p.m. and from 6 to 6:50 p.m. for all levels from July 25 through August 4.

Registration for these sessions will open on Saturday, May 21 beginning at 11:30 am. Participants must come in person to register at the Hennepin Pool.

If you cannot come to register at this time, you will be able to register during normal pool hours after May 21st.

The cost for all lessons per child will be $35 for residents of Hennepin or the Hennepin Township.

For those living in Granville, Granville Township, Mark or McNabb the cost will be $35 for each session. Those living in Standard or Magnolia will pay $17.50 per session.

Session Capacities will be limited to 24 students per time slot. The park district will allow participants to sign up for one session only per student. Participants may sign up for a second session beginning three days prior to the start date of the session.

For any questions, call the Hennepin Pool at 815-925-7319 or email at hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.