IVAC partners with Travel Connections to offer East Coast trip

The Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce and Travel Connections, Peru, have partnered to create a group tour to the East Coast, Oct. 8-15.

“We’re honored for this opportunity to partner with IVAC,” said Travel Connections Owner Colleen Mitchell. “This tour offers so many elements that an individual wouldn’t be able to usually experience.”

The East Coast Autumn Adventure is designed and led by Travel Connections Group Tour Director and Escort, Don Grant Zellmer, and includes Cape Cod; Martha’s Vineyard; Plymouth; Vermont; Salem and Boston, Massachusetts during the most colorful time to travel.

“The East Coast is one of my favorite fall destinations,” Zellmer said, “and between the fall colors and unique activities — like a whale watching cruise, a scenic railway ride aboard a vintage steam train, and experiencing Salem in October, there’s truly something for everyone.”

The all-inclusive tour departs Peru for O’Hare on Oct. 8, then guests fly to Boston where a private luxury motor coach will take guests on the tour. Included is seven nights of accommodations, daily breakfasts, dinners, two cruises (whale watching and lobster tails cruise), the Conway Scenic Railway, the Norman Rockwell Museum, and all other attractions, airfare, transfers, and many other features.

“While I’ve taken many tours to the area, this particular trip is sort of a ‘bucket list’ trip with the tours of Cape Cod, Provincetown, Martha’s Vineyard, Plymouth, Vermont, Salem, the Berkshires and White Mountains, and so much to do, as well as free time to explore these iconic destinations.”

Group Travel has become a popular as a way to travel with friends or simply with a group and leave the planning to the agency.

“We are excited to be able to partner with Travel Connections to offer such an amazing trip to our community,” said IVAC Director Bill Zens. “Many Chambers run similar programs but use a national vendor, we are very fortunate to have a local partner in Travel Connections that can provide an amazing experience, all while having a local tour guide in Don that they know and trust for the trip.”

An informational meeting and presentation will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Peru City Hall Community room, 1901 Fourth St., for those interested. To attend, guests are asked to RSVP to IVAC at 815-223-0227 or Travel Connections at 815-780-8581, ext. 3.

For more information, contact Zellmer at Travel Connections at https://www.ivaced.org/chamber-travel as well as Travel Connections website at www.perutravelconnections.com.