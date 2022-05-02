La Salle-Peru High Music Department hosts band, choral concerts

The La Salle-Peru High School Music Department will present two concerts this week.

The Spring Bands Concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Sellett Gymnasium. The Spring Choral Concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium. L-P choir alumni are invited to join the choir for a performance of “Go Down Moses” during the concert.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. L-P also plans to livestream the concerts on the school’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lphs120.