Hennepin announces 2022 Adam and Ida Deck Scholarship award winners

The village of Hennepin announced the 2022 Adam and Ida Deck Scholarship recipients during its April 20 regular board meeting.

These scholarships are subsidized through proceeds realized from the Adam and Ida Deck Scholarship Fund and are awarded on the basis of scholastic ability.

The first place Deck Scholarship was awarded to Paige McKenna Terando. She is the daughter of Michele Terando of Hennepin and will receive $1,200 each year for four years.

The second place Dec Scholarship was awarded to McKinley Anne Cwikla. She is the daughter of Eric and Alexis Cwikla of Hennepin and will receive $1,000 each year for four years.