Peru police host community car seat check event

A community car seat check event is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the Peru Police Department, 2650 N. Peoria St.

Certified car seat safety technicians will provide parents and caregivers with an opportunity to learn about child passenger safety and have their car seats checked for proper use and installation. Bring the child who will be riding in the car seat, the vehicle owner’s manual and the car seat instruction manual, if possible. Car seat checks take about 30 minutes. Parents and caregivers will be helped as they arrive, no appointment is necessary.

Contact Melanie Wargo at 815-494-2281 or melaniewilacp@gmail.com for more information.



