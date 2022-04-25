Women Inspired Network kicks off 2022 season Thursday; event will look at new 2022 initiatives

The Women Inspired Network is kicking off its 2022 season Thursday, April 28, with a dessert buffet at August Hill Winery, 106 Mill St., Utica.

Check-in is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15, which includes a dessert buffet, coffee, lemonade and the $2 meeting fee. A cash wine bar and 50/50 raffles also will be available.

The Women Inspired Network is a charitable giving circle of local philanthropic women who make annual contributions to empower and enhance the quality of life throughout communities in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, as well as some neighboring areas. WIN is a component fund of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation whose mission is to “connect people who care with causes that matter.”

The meeting will update attendees with 2021 WIN grant recipients information; the 2022 WIN Scholarship; an introduction of new members on the Steering, Grant and Scholarship committees; along with new initiatives.

Reservations and payment may be made online at www.womeninspired.network/events. RSVPs should be received by Monday. Checks may be mailed to Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, 241 Marquette St., La Salle. Call Cathy Rosen at 815-252-2906, ext. 2, for more information.

The organization has awarded more than $50,000 in the past four years to local charitable organizations that support and enhance the lives of women and children in the region. The funds for the awards are contributed by members and friends of WIN throughout the year and are then awarded through a competitive grant process.

WIN named four grant recipients in 2021.

The Backpack Ministry Winter Clothing Outreach Program at the Putnam County Community Church received $3,000 for their exemplary work providing needed winter clothing to keep boys and girls warm on their way to school.

Freedom House Inc. in Princeton received $3,750 for providing a safe and caring environment exclusively for teens that will include appropriate furniture, decor, books and games providing feature information for teen-dedicated crisis hotlines and websites that provide information for LGBTQ, substance abuse, mental health and teen dating violence, among other topics.

Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center in Princeton received $2,000 for providing a safe and caring environment for children and their families at its new Princeton building.

Valley Immigrant Advocates in Ottawa received $6,000 for providing pro bono legal services to immigrants, specifically to aid women who are survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault to be eligible for a number of immigrant benefits.

New this year, meet and greets will be hosted throughout Starved Rock Country in May, July and September in Mendota, Princeton and Streator. Dates and locations still are being confirmed.

Go to https://www.womeninspired.network/ for more information on WIN, including information on how to join.

Upcoming WIN gatherings include:

June 15: Mingling with Margaritas, Knot’s Landing at Heritage Harbor, Ottawa

Aug. 24: Apron Revival, TBD

Oct. 12: Grant applicants present, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Peru

Nov. 13: 2022 Celebration of Giving Gala, St.Genevieve River Boat, Ottawa