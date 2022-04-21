Marshall and Putnam counties seek input on Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan

North Central Illinois Council of Governments, a regional planning agency that provides administrative assistance to local governments, will host a meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau office at 509 Front Street in Henry.

All Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan meetings are open to the public. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88155851991.

Marshall and Putnam County communities, businesses and the public are encouraged to get involved in the Marshall-Putnam Counties NHMP update.

Jessica Ericson and Andrea Imel from the US Department of Agriculture will be presenting on the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program that can be used for updating or installing storm sirens. They will also discuss USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program.

The priority rankings of Regional Goals for the 2022 plan will be presented and discussed during the meeting. Results of the residential survey regarding natural hazards will also be presented.

For more information about the 2022 Marshall-Putnam Counties Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, contact Kevin Lindeman at (815) 433-5830 or klindeman@ncicg.org or visit www.ncicg.org.