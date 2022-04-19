April 19, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCC hosts annual Adult Education Recognition Event

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran awards a certificate to an HSE graduate at a previous ceremony. (Jen Heredia for IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College’s 41st annual Adult Education Recognition Event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Students who passed a High School Equivalency test, obtained U.S. citizenship, completed a Bridge to Careers program or the Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System are invited to participate.

The ceremony will be followed by a reception in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center, CTC124-125.

RSVP to Susan Martyn at susan_martyn@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0379.