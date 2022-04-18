La Salle library hosts cerealism virtual workshop

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host pop artist Michael Albert from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, as he leads an upbeat virtual, hands-on collage workshop for adults and families.

Cerealism is an art form Albert has trademarked to describe artwork composed of collages made from recycled cereal boxes. In this virtual program, participants will hear a short introduction by Albert and see examples of his collages, then be able to follow along to create their own collages, using recycled materials.

Albert was born and raised on Long Island, and currently lives and works in White Plains, New York. Albert is the author of an artist autobiography titled, “An Artist’s America,” and is nationally known for making collage artworks from cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer brand packages. His work has been described as across between pop art, cubism and recycling.

Suggested materials list for the hands-on workshop includes cereal boxes, old magazines or catalogs, scissors, glue, and a cardboard base approximately 8 x 10.

The program will be presented via Zoom and is free and open to all. Register at https://bit.ly/37nlOSJ. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.







