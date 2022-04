Sip-N-Snack, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Mendota since the 1970s, announced its closure effective immediately.

In a Facebook post, the owners thanked their customers for 50 years of patronage. The restaurant at 10 N. 4250th Road in Mendota offered fried chicken, pizza, sandwiches, fish and other items. On their Facebook page, they quipped: “If the Colonel had our fried chicken recipe he would have been a General!”